Abhishek bars Aishwarya to join social media

Entertainment Desk: Aishwarya Rai is one of the few Bollywood actresses, who have maintained a safe distance from various digital platforms. But as per the recent reports, the diva wants to join the social media bandwagon now.

But her husband Abhishek Bachchan is dead against it.

According to a report in Zoom, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wants to join the social media sites as she wants to interact with her fans through it.

But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s darling husband Abhishek Bachchan is keeping her away from it and he does not want Aish to join it.

According to the sources, Aishwarya Rai wanted to promote her films on various social media platforms and she had already discussed it with her team. But when Abhishek came to know about it he talked to Aishwarya and told her to re-think her decision.

Abhishek Bachchan has faced some brutal trolling in the past and he does not want his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to go through the same.

Abhishek Bachchan wants Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to stay away from the social media. Sources say that the actor is afraid that his dear wife can be targeted by trolls.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

