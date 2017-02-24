Mustafa, Kiara Advani starrer ‘Machine’ trailer out

Mustafa, son of director Abbas, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Machine’ opposite Kiara Advani.

The trailer of Mustafa and Kiara Advani’s ‘Machine’ is out. The film promises loads of action and romance.

The director duo Abbas-Mustan are back with another potboiler. The first trailer of ‘Machine,’ an unabashedly out-and-out entertainer, has all the elements that one expects from the director duo.

The palpable chemistry between Mustafa and Kiara Advani, who was last seen in last year’s blockbuster, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ is sure to make the industry sit up and take notice.

Produced by AD films (Haresh Patel), Pranay Chokshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada (DG) and Abbas-Mustan the film is slated to release on March 24.