Gas tariff raised by 22.7 percent

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised average gas tariff by 22.7 percent which will be effective in two phases from March 1 and June 1 respectively.

The new tariff was announced at BERC headquarters in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

As per the new tariff, the price of household single and double burner will be Tk 750 and Tk 800 from March 1 while Tk 900 and Tk 950 from June 1 respectively.

Besides, the new price of compressed natural gas (CNG) will be Tk 38 per cubic metre from March 1 and Tk 40 from June 1.