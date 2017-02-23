Irad arrested for vulgar comments on Bangabandhu, PM

Police arrested Chowdhury Irad Ahmed Siddiky for mockery and making vulgar comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Irad is son of former Dhaka mayoral candidate and BNP leader Chowdhury Tanbir Ahmed Siddiky.

Counter Terrorism Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from Shahjalal International Airport in the capital around 5:00am on Thursday.

MD Yousuf Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of DMP, confirmed the news.

He said law enforcers also seized a SIM, a mobile phone, a matebook, a laptop from his possession.

“The facebook accounts he used to make such comments were also seized, ” he added.

He said, “Irad lives in Netherlands. He used to do such activities using his fake and real names from there.

Several cases were filed in this regard with different police stations under DMP, he added.