Root of Bengali nation implicit in agriculture: President

President Abdul Hamid urged agriculture scientists, researchers and others concerned to ensure sustainable agricultural development by applying their acquired knowledge, efficiency and inner potentialities.

The president made the call while addressing the 3rd convocation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) in Gazipur on Thursday afternoon.

“Root of Bengali nation is implicit in agriculture. Don’t forget the agriculture, its sources. . . Rather keep engaged in inventing a sustainable method and technology to ensure a new revolution in country’s agriculture sector,” Hamid said.

The President called upon all concerned to stand beside the farmers to encourage them for production.

He put emphasis on ensuring a fair price of their crops including potato, mangoes, tomato and other seasonal fruits.

Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the university, stressed the farmer-friendly invention and new technology so that those technologies can be used in the easiest way in practical life.

At the outset of the speech, the President paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifice in the 1971 Liberation War, language movement heroes and other martyrs of different democratic movements in different times.

About the expansion of higher education countrywide, Hamid said the main goal of the higher education is to flourish humanity, build skilled manpower and ensure the welfare of the country and its people.

“The population of the country is increasing on and on while the agricultural land is decreasing gradually and we have to think about how we can do progress adjusting these two issues,” the President said.

He said the Father of the Nation, in his whole life, cherished a dream to establish a non-communal, hunger-free and poverty-free Sonar Bangla.

Welcoming the graduates on this very auspicious day, the President asked the students to remember the contribution of parents, and teachers with due respect to reach them (students) to this position.

The University conferred degrees on 1,313 students in the convocation while 11 students got gold medals for their outstanding academic performance.

BSMRAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, convocation speaker and chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Abdul Mannan, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and BSMRAU treasurer Prof Dr Ismail Hossain Miah were also present there.