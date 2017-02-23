Khadiza to return home in a day or two

College student Khadiza Begum Nargis who was repeatedly hacked by a Chhatra League leader in Sylhet will return home in a day or two after a long treatment in hospital.

The medical team formed for Khadiza’s treatment said this in a press briefing at Savar CRP on Thursday noon.

The briefing was arranged over the updates of her health condition.

Khadiza herself said in the briefing, “I used to move on wheelchair when I came to Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar. Now I can talk, walk on foot. For this, I’m grateful to God.”

Thanking country’s people, journalists and physicians for standing by her, she asked them to pray more so that she can restart her studies and continue with it.

When asked, she demanded the exemplary punishment for the attacker Badrul Alam.

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) unit of the ruling Awami League-backed student body Chhatra League assistant general secretary Badrul Alam hacked Khadiza on October 3 when she came out of her examination hall at Murari Chand College in Sylhet city.

Following the attack, Khadiza was initially admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital where she had undergone a surgery.

She was shifted to Neurosurgery department at the Square Hospital in the capital On October 4, where doctors carried out more surgeries on her.

Later, she was shifted to Savar CRP on November 28, 2016.