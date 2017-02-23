Bangladeshi real estate businessman killed in NY

A Bangladeshi real estate businessman of US citizen was stabbed to death by his house owner in New York on early Wednesday.

The businessman Zakir A. Khan, 44, found dead at his own residence in Bronx, New York around 6.00am (local time).

Various reports say, the owner of the rented house in which Zakir was living stabbed him with a knife in front of the house in Bronx area.

He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The landlord, aged around 59, was later arrested. Zakir had a dispute with his landlord over house rent, his neighbours said.

Zakir was the son of late Ezabot Khan, hailed from Pathantila village of Fenchuganj upazila in Sylhet.

He was renowned in the community of real estate business as the owner of Parkchester Real Estate in New York.