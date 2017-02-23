Pistol used in MP Liton murder recovered

Police have recovered a pistol and six rounds of bullets from the house of former Jatiya party (JP) lawmaker Col (retd) Abdul Kader Khan, the mastermind of the murder of Gaibandha-1 Awami League MP Manzurul Islam Liton.

The arms were recovered from under the earth of the ground of his house at Chhaport hati village of Sundarganj in Gaibandha around 1.00am on early Thursday.

Confirming the arms recovery, Atiar Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sundarganj Police Station, said police recovered the arms in a drive conducted at the house on information given by the mastermind of the killing himself.

He said the recovered pistol was used in killing of MP Liton.

Earlier, a team of Gaibandha police with the help of Bogra police arrested Kader, a doctor, at his residence/clinic in Rahmannagar area of Bogra town on Tuesday evening.

MP Liton was killed after unknown assailants opened fire on him inside his home in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha on December 31 last year.