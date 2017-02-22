Bus driver gets life term jail in Tareque-Mishuk case

Bus driver Jamir Hossain has been sentenced to life term in the case filed over the deaths of five people including noted filmmaker Tareque Masud and cinematographer Mishuk Munier.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Manikganj Al Mahmud Faizul Kabir passed the order on Wednesday.

Tareque Masud, Mishuk Munier and three others died in a road accident on the Dhaka – Aricha Highway in Ghior upazila, Manikganj while returning to Dhaka from Manikganj after shooting the film ‘Kagojer Phool’ on August 13, 2011.