Ex-MP Kader mastermind of MP Liton Murder: Police

Col (retd) Abdul Kader Khan, a former Jatiya Party lawmaker, is the mastermind of the murder of Gaibandha-1 Awami League MP Manzurul Islam Liton.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rangpur range) Khandker Golam Faruq on Wednesday morning made the disclosure at a press conference held at the office of Gaibandha Police Super.

Abdul Kader Khan planned and financed in the killing mission where four people took part, he said.

Khandker Golam Faruq said: “The four killers – Shamim, Mehedi, Hannan and Rana – were not financially solvent. Kader lured them saying if MP Liton is killed, then he (Kader) will replace him and then they (the killers) won’t fall in financial crisis.

Col (retd) Abdul Kader Khan (C) after his arrest

Earlier, a team of Gaibandha police with the help of Bogra police arrested Kader, a doctor, at his residence/clinic in Rahmannagar area of Bogra town on Tuesday evening.

MP Liton was killed after unknown assailants opened fire on him inside his home in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha on December 31 last year.

Later, Liton’s sister Tahmida Akhter Kakoli filed the case with Sundarganj Police Station against four to five unknown people.

On Thursday, Kader’s driver Hannan and caretaker Shamim were detained from the house for interrogation in connection with the case.