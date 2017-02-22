Another kid tortured in Rajshahi over theft allegation

A minor boy has been tortured for allegedly stealing a CD player of a bus in Puthia upazila of the district.

The victim has been identified as Nazmul Haque, 12, son of Hafizur Rahman of the upazila.

Police have detained two persons for their involvement in the incident.

Witnesses said, employees of Khan Filling Station tied Nazmul with a truck on early Tuesday for allegedly stealing a CD player of a bus of BP Paribahan which was kept standing on the filling station.

Later around 10.00am, the employees of the filling station beat the boy and cut his hair. They also smeared ink on his head. At one stage, the torturers were forced to release the boy facing strong protest from the locals.

Later on Tuesday night, the victim’s father filed a case against five people with Puthia Police Station. Police later held Nazrul Islam, an employee of the filling station and Akkhel Ali, the driver of the bus.

Earlier on last Tuesday (Feb 15), another 12-year boy was brutally tortured over allegedly stealing a mobile phone memory card in the same upazila.