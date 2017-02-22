ICC Champions Trophy to reach Dhaka Mar 18

Sport Desk: With 100 days to go before the first ball is bowled in the eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Nissan Trophy Tour was launched in the backyard of the International Cricket Council headquarters at the ICC Academy on Tuesday, 21 February.

Starting from India on March 2, the ICC Champions Trophy will reach Dhaka on March 18 and depart to Sri Lanka on March 21.

During its global tour, the ICC Champions Trophy will visit 19 cities across all eight competing nations, allowing fans to get a close-up view of the prestigious silverware.

The trophy’s journey will also be documented on ICC’s various social media platforms and fans across the world can track the movements of the trophy via the Nissan trophy tour dedicated section on the ICC website , which will host an interactive map of the trophy tour’s schedule of activities along with a gallery of imagery captured during each of the stops.

The trophy’s journey will start on Thursday, 2 March, when it will depart for India, and after travelling through Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, it will arrive in the United Kingdom on 2 May where the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be staged from 1-18 June.

There the ICC Champions Trophy will be joined by the ICC Women’s World Cup on the domestic trophy tour to kick off a summer of cricket in the UK as it tours the cities playing host to the tournaments.

The following is the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Nissan Trophy Tour:

2-15 March – Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi

18-21 March – Dhaka

22-25 March – Colombo

28 March-30 March– Karachi

4-12 April – Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town

15-18 April – Auckland

19-27 April – Melbourne and Sydney

2 May onwards – United Kingdom (30 days to go)

Source: ICC