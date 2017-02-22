Trader hacked to death in Comilla

A jewellry trader was hacked to death by miscreants in the district on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9.00pm in Charnal-Loribag area of Rajapur union under the district’s Burichang upazila.

The deceased is Abul Kalam Azad, 38, son of Jamir Ali, a resident of Begumabad village of Debidwar upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Burichang Police Station Uttam Kumar Barua said Azad along with two others was returning home from his jewelry shop riding a motorcycle at night.

When they reached the area, a group of miscreants waylaid him and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot, the OC said.

Miscreants also looted motorcycles, mobile and money from them.