Five people sustained burn injuries as fire originated from gas burner broke out at a Chinese restaurant in the capital’s Demra on Wednesday morning.

The victims were admitted to the Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Hospital and Fire Service sources said the fire broke out and spread immediately when cooks set burner on fire for preparing meals.

The victims are cooks Md Faruk, 42, Billal Hossain, 50, Harunor Rashid, 40, Chan Mia, 30, and one of their assistants.