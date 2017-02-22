Brother kills three siblings in Narsingdi

A youth has killed his two sisters and one brother at Alokbali village of Narsingdi sadar upazila.

The deceased are Abul Kalam Mia’s daughters Marjia (6) and Morium (8) and son Yeasin (10).

Officer-in-Charge (OC-investigation) Salauddin said Rubel Mia (23), elder brother of Abul Kalam Mia, strangled his three siblings over a family feud.

Besides, another sibling Atiqur Rahman was injured by sharp weapon of his brother as he obstructed Rubel.

Villagers early Wednesday caught Rubel and handed over to police.