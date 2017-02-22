Ranbir’s look from Sanjay Dutt biopic gets leaked

Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor recently visited Sanjay Dutt at his house and his weight gain to look like the latter in a biopic on him was evident.

The actor had started shooting for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial in January this year and first pictures from the sets are out now.

As we have reported before, Ranbir is seen sporting long locks. Several pictures of Sanjay Dutt sporting long hair recently surfaced when Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan recreated his song ‘Tamma Tamma’ for their film ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’ and with these new pictures, Ranbir definitely bears an uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt from his earlier days in the film industry.

Ranbir also reportedly has been watching a lot of videos of Sanjay Dutt, 250 hours to be exact, to prep for the biopic.

The biopic is reportedly slated for a release during Christmas this year and Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have been signed on to play characters close to Sanjay Dutt.

