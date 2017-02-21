President, PM pay tribute to Language Martyrs

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their rich tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

They paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital at one minute past midnight tonight.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at the Shaheed Minar 10 minutes before the clock struck 12 midnight, while President Abdul Hamid reached the Central Shaheed Minar seven minutes before the zero hour.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together in slow pace as the immortal song on Amar Ekushey–“Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February”– was playing.

The President was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Just after the President, the Prime Minister placed the wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.

Ministers, advisers to the Prime Minister, parliament members, chiefs of three services, diplomats, senior Awami League leaders, freedom fighters, high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Later, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Fazley Rabbi Mia and Leader of the Opposition Begum Raushan Ershad placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende, the mayors of Dhaka North and South City Corporations and chiefs of three services also placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.

On arrival at the Shaheed Minar, the President was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique.

Flanked by cabinet members and senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Bangladesh Awami League, later placed another wreath at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the party.