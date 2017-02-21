Bangla now matter of time to become UN official language

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, “Bangla is now a matter of time to become the official language of the United Nations (UN).”

The Awami League leader made the comment after paying tribute to the language heroes by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said around 32 crore people across the world speak in Bangla language. Bangla is now a matter of time to become the official language of the United Nations. Today we should pledge for a demand to make our Bangla language as the official language of the United Nations at any cost.

Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, office secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and other AL leaders were present on the occasion.