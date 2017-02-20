Rajib murder mastermind among 2 arrested

Blogger Rajib murder mastermind Rezwanul Azad Rana, who got death in the case, has been arrested along with his aide Ashraf, an Ansarullah Bangla Team member.

Counter Terrorism Unit of Police arrested them from Uttara area in the capital on Monday noon.

Md Yousuf Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the news.

He said a team of Counter Terrorism Unit arrested them conducting a drive at Uttara in the capital.

We had information that Ashraf, aid of Rezwan, is allegedly involved in militant activities.

Rajib Haidar, a blogger and activist of Shahbagh movement, was hacked to death on February 15, 2013, at Pallabi area of Mirpur in Dhaka.