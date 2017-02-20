17 get Ekushey Padak

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday morning handed over Ekushey Padak 2017 to seventeen eminent personalities in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

The recipients are Language Movement veteran Prof Dr Sharifa Khatun (Language Movement); Shushama Das, music exponent Ustad Julhas Uddin Ahmed, celebrated flautist Ustad Azizul Islam and Rahmatullah Al Mahmud Selim (Music); Tanvir Mokammel (Film); Syed Abdullah Khalid (Sculpture), Sara Zaker (Drama), Abdul Momen and Swadesh Roy (Journalism); Syed Akram Hossain (Research); Emeritus Prof Alamgir Mohammad Sirajuddin (Education); Jamilur Reza Choudhury (Science and Technology); Prof Dr Mahmud Hasan (Social Service), Poet Omar Ali (posthumously) and Sukumar Barua (Language and Literature) and Shamim Ara Nipa (Dance).

The awards were handed over to them at a function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka in the morning, a day ahead of the International Mother Language Day.