PM mourns death of Hadiuzzaman

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock at the death of Jessore District Council Chairman and former MP from Jessore-4 constituency Shah Hadiuzzaman.

In a condolence message, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In separate message, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also mourned death of Hadiuzzaman.

Hadiuzzaman, also, Jessore District Awami League Vice President and valiant freedom fighter passed away at a city hospital after prolonged illness at early Monday.

This veteran political leader was 76. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters along with host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.