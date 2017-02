At least three women were crushed to death by a vehicle in the district’s Mirsarai upazila on Sunday midnight.

The accident happened in Sonapahar Mastannagar Bypass area.

The deceased were identified as Peara Begum (36), Sajeda Begum (65) and Piari Akhtar (40).

They came to Mastannagar Rahmani Darbar Sharif Ors and Sunni Conference.

The dead bodies were handed over to their relatives on Monday morning.