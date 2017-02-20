Jessore District Council Chairman Hadiuzzaman no more

Jessore District Council Chairman and former MP from Jessore-4 constituency Shah Hadiuzzaman has passed away.

Shah Hadiuzzaman, the five-time elected parliament member (MP) from the Jesssore-4 constituency, died around 1.00am on Monday at Square Hospital in the city.

This veteran political leader was 76.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters, host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Hadiuzzaman was also an advisory council member of Jessore district unit of Bangladesh Awami League.

His body was taken to his Noapara residence in Jessore this morning. A namaz-e-janaza will be offered there after Asr prayer.

The former lawmaker will be laid to eternal rest at his Noapara family graveyard later, family sources said.