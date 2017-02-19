Four-layer security cover in Shaheed Minar

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has beefed up security at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital and its surrounding areas ahead of International Mother Language Day on February 21.

Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Asaduzzaman Mia made the disclosure while addressing reporters on Sunday.

Asaduzzaman Mia said four-layer security measures will be taken in the area. A total of 8,000 policemen will be deployed there.

Close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed between Shahbagh and the Central Shaheed Minar to watch the movement of people.