Terrorist killed in Rajshahi gunfight

An alleged terrorist was killed in a gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Budhpara area in Motihar upazila of Rajshahi in early hours on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar Ali, 40, son of Yeasin Ali.

Confirming the matter, RAB-5 Major ASM Ashraful Islam said a RAB team was patrolling in the area around 3:00pm. Meanwhile, a group of miscreants opened fire aiming RAB personnel. In reply, the law enforcers also opened fire which triggered a gunfight, leaving the terrorist bullet injured and injured two RAB personnel.

Later, he was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where duty doctor declared him dead.

RAB recovered a pistol, four rounds bullets, a magazine, a knife from the spot.