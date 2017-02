A union parishad member was killed in a road crash in Maniksingh area under Juri upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Fayjur Rahman Fazlu, 50.

Local sources said that a Barlekha-bound an auto-rickshaw collided with a pickup in the area around 10:00pm, leaving Fayjur Rahman critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to Kulaura Hospital where duty doctor declared him dead.

Kulaura Hospital Residential Medical Officer Dr Moin Uddin confirmed the matter.