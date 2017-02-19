Glitch on PM’s flight: Police report March 29

A Dhaka court has fixed March 29 for submitting investigation report on a case filed over the technical glitch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s flight.

Metropolitan Magistrate Golam Nabi fixed the date on Sunday as Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit (CTTCU) inspector Mahbubul Alam, also investigation officer of the case, was unable to submit the report today.

On December 21, Wing Commander (retd) MM Asaduzzaman, director of engineering and material management of Biman, filed the case against nine employees under the Special Powers Act with Airport Police Station.

The accused Biman staffs are: Samiul Haque, Lutfor Rahman, Milon Chandra Biswas, Zakir Hossain of Biman’s engineering and technical department, Debesh Chowdhury, chief engineer (production), SA Siddique, chief engineer (quality assurance), Billal Hossain, principal engineer, SM Rokonuzaman and technician Siddiqur Rahman.

The accused are in jail now.

On November 27, a VVIP flight to Budapest with the prime minister made the emergency landing at Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan after a loose nut caused an oil leak and subsequent oil pressure loss in engine-1 of the Boeing 777-300ER, according to the Biman probe.