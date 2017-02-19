Bale scores in return as Real Madrid ease past Espanyol

Sport Desk: Gareth Bale scored on a dream comeback from injury as Real Madrid moved four points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a 2-0 home win over Espanyol.

The Wales forward, on as a second-half substitute, collected Isco’s pass before running at the visitors’ defence and slotting a shot past Diego Lopez.

Alvaro Morata had headed Real in front in the first half from Isco’s cross.

Victory leaves Real three points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who beat Eibar 2-0.

Barcelona, one point further back in third, host Leganes on Sunday.

Madrid still have a game in hand on both Barca and third-placed Sevilla, who can reduce the leaders’ advantage down to three points by beating Eibar later on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have now won eight straight league games at the Santiago Bernabeu as they continued their push for a first title since 2012.

Espanyol, meanwhile, have failed to beat Madrid in 19 league meetings – their worst run against any team – and stay ninth after suffering a second consecutive league defeat.

