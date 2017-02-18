AL-backed candidate wins Baghaichhari election

The Awami League-backed candidate Md Jafar Ali bagged the mayoral post of the Baghaichhari municipality in Rangamati on Saturday.

Awami League candidate got 3,775 votes and his nearest candidate Azizur Rahman got 2,159 votes. BNP-backed candidate Omar Ali got 1,579 votes.

Earlier, the voting in the polls area ended peacefully that began at 8:00am and continued till 4:00pm.

No irregularities and sporadic violence was reported during the polls.

The election has become the centre of interest across the country as it was the first polls under the new Election Commission (EC).