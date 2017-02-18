Victims to file case against World Bank: PM

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Firday said the persons affected by the World Bank’s decision on cancelling finance to the Padma Bridge project and subsequent lawsuit in Canadian Court would file case against the bank.

“Effected persons would certainly file case against the World Bank as tried to involve them in a direly false case,” the Prime Minister said in response to the demand of the expatriate leaders and workers of European Awami League at a hotel in Munich of Germany.

“We are grateful to the Almighty as the persons affected by the World Bank’s decision have finally got justice after a long suffering. They tried to implicate my son and daughter, sister, my cabinet members, advisors and secretaries with the fictitious allegation,” she said.

“However, I will say a person can face any difficult situation if he/she remains in the path of truth and honesty,” the Prime Minister said adding that “the verdict of the Canadian court went in favour of us as all members of my family and I myself were in the path of truth and honesty.”

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, president and general secretary of European Awami League Anil Dasgupta and MA Gani Chowdhry, president of German Awami League Bashirul Alam Sabu, EU Awami League leaders Idris Farazi, Hasan Iqbal and Nurul Islam were present among others on the occasion.

Source: BSS