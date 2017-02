A youth was crushed to death by a truck in the district on Friday night.

The accident happened around 10.30pm in Goriana area under Kalukhali upazila.

The deceased was identified as Salauddin Gazi (30), son of Sanaullah Gazi at Dadoshi union under Rajbari sadar upazila.

According to sources, losing control, a truck ran over the motorcycle of Salauddin Gazi coming from opposite side, leaving him dead on the spot.