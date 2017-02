The municipality polls in Rangamati’s Baghaichhari have begun.

The voting began at 8.00am and will continue till 4.00pm.

This is the first election under newly the formed Election Commission.

According to election officials, three candidates are vying for the mayoral post and 31 for 12 posts of councillor in the municipality election. And 10,120 voters are expected to cast ballots.

The previous EC announced the schedule of the election in Baghaichhari on January 8.