Kabiraj slaughtered in Kosba

A herbal medicine practitioner (popularly known as Kabiraj) was slaughtered at his own house at Jagannathpur village of the district’s Kosba upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Farid Mia, 47, son of late Abdur Razzak of the village.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning.

However, no family member was present at home when law enforcers recovered the body.

Confirming the news, Md Mohiuddin, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kosba Police Station, said being informed, Farid Mia’s throat-slit body was recovered from the veranda of his house. The body was sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.