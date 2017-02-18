Nadim’s new song released

Music can be cathartic for numerous reasons. Creating it can be a release of artistic tendencies, or something that keeps you from punching a hole through your wall.

The same can be said for listening — it is good for all. Today we will introduce a young talented singer named Jayef Khan Nadim. Currently he is a corporate job holder in Bashundhra Group. But, music is his passion.

Recently the singer came back with his new song titled, “Duto Manush”. Nadim released the song on Youtube for listeners.

He started his music career when he was student of English Department in Chittagong University in 2010-11. The song “Hat Bariye Chuina Toke, Mon Bariye Chui” touched the hearts of young generation.

Let’s hear the new song: