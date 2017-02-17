Meat traders to hold meeting with Commerce Minister Sunday

Meat traders on Sunday will hold a meeting with Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Annisul Huq in order to resolve the crisis arisen in red meat market.

Rabiul Alam, general secretary of Bangladesh Meat Traders Association, confirmed the news in a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Friday.

He expressed his hope to be met their demands in the meeting.

Meat traders went on a six-day strike from Monday last demanding a stop to “excessive tax collection” by the lessee in the city’s only permanent cattle market at Gabtoli and to remove DNCC’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Property Officer.