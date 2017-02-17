PM reaches Munich

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Munich this morning on a three-day official visit to Germany to attend the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC).

An Etihad Airways flight (EY 253) carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at Munich International Airport at 6:00am.

During the visit, the Bangladesh premier will also hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Imtiaz Ahmed received the prime minister at the airport. After the reception at Munich International Airport, the premier in a ceremonial motorcade was taken to Munich Marriott Hotel at Berliner Strasse, where she will be staying during the visit.

On her way to Munich, Sheikh Hasina made a one hour stopover at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the UAE.

Munich Security Conference (MSC), an annual conference on international security policy, kicks off this afternoon at Hotel Bayerischer Hof in the southern German city of Munich, which is also the capital and largest city of the German state of Bavaria.

Sheikh Hasina will attend the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference. In the evening, she will join a reception to be hosted by Mayor of Munich in honour of the guests of the conference.

According to prime minister’s office, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday and will also take part in a panel discussion on ‘Climate Security: Good COP, Bad COPs”.

In the evening, she will leave Munich for Dhaka and is expected to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:00pm on Sunday after making over a six-hour stopover in Abu Dhabi.