Mymensingh SP seeks unconditional apology

Mymensingh Superintendent of Police (SP) has sought unconditional apology to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) over submitting report stating late Wazuddin on run in a war crimes case.

SP Syed Nurul Islam offered unconditional apology in written to ICT on Thursday. Hearing in this regard was held at Justice Shahinur Islam led two-member court.

The court is set to deliver its verdict in this connection at noon.

Earlier on January 31, the ICT summoned Mymensingh SP as he submitted report showing late Wazuddin as a fugitive in a case filed for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

Alongside, the court also asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) to explain the matter.