PM flies to Germany today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to fly to Germany on a four-day official visit on Thursday.

She will be attending the Munich Security Conference (MSC) and will hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Her accompanying entourage and she will depart from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:45 pm by a Etihad Airways flight. She will reach Munich International Airport on Friday morning.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Imtiaz Ahmed will receive the prime minister at the airport.

Sheikh Hasina will stay at the Munich Marriott Hotel during her visit.

Over the past five decades, the Munich Security Conference has become the major global forum for the discussion of security policy.

Every year in February, it brings together over 450 senior decision-makers from around the world, including heads of state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organisations as well as high-ranking representatives of industries, media, academia, and civil society, to engage in intensive debates on current and future security challenges.