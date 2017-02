A fire engulfed in Bashbari slum at the capital’s Mohammadpur area gutted more than 150 shanties early Thursday.

The fire ensued around 3:30am was doused by the frantic efforts of 13 units of Fire Service around 6:00am, nearly after two and a half hour.

Polash Chandra, Fire Service Control Room Operator, confirmed the news.

Masudur Rahman, Assistant Director of Fire Service, said the fire might have engulfed from mosquito coils.