The High Court (HC) has issued directives to the authority concern to inform it as to what measures have been taken to rehabilitate the evicted Santals of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha.

The court asked Gaibandha deputy commissioner (DC) and Gobindaganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) to reply in this regard within next 30 days.

Justice Kazi Rezaul Haque and Justice Mohammad Ullah came up with the suo moto order on Wednesday.

Deputy Attorney General Tapos Kumar Biswas represented the state in the court.