Youth stabbed dead in Ashulia

A youth was stabbed to death by an alleged robber at Bangla Bazar village in Ahsulia, the outskirts of Dhaka, early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Babul, 30, brother-in-law of Mohi Polan of the village.

Family members alleged that a neighbouring yough named Rasel stabbed Babul dead when he bared him to commit robbery at the house of his brother-in-law (husband of sister) Mohi Polan.

An elderly woman named Asma Begum was also critically injured in the incident. She was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Abdur Rashid, nephew of Mohi Polan, said Rasel entered the house for committing robbery around 4:00am on Wednesday. Sensing his presence, Mohi Polan’s wife Asma Begum started shouting, waking up all the family members. Babul, Asma’s brother tried to nab Rasel. Then, Rasel stabbed at Babul’s stomach and Asma’s throat and fled the scene.

Babul succumbed on way to DMCH, he added.

Mohsinul Quader, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station, confirmed the news.

He, however, said this is not an incident of robbery because nobody can dare to commit robbery alone. It might be occurred over love affairs or previous enmity.

Police held Rasel’s parents as he was in hiding, he added.