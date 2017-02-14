Malaysian ship with aid for Rohingyas anchors at Ctg port

A Malaysian ship carrying relief aid for some of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people who have taken shelter in Bangladesh has arrived at Chittagong port early Tuesday.

The ship named Aliya anchored at the port with 1,400 metric tons of relief.

Omar Faruk, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority, confirmed the news to risingbd.com.

According to the port sources, the ship’s relief goods will be handed over to the officials of Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh in presence of officials of Malaysian embassy today at noon.

The relief aid included necessary medicine accessories, food stuff and clothes.