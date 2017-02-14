Charges framed against JMB chief Saidur, 2 others

A court in Dhaka has framed charges against Saidur Rahman, the former head of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and two others in a case lodged under anti-terrorism act.

Trial against the trio formally begins with the charges framing.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Kamrul Hossain Molla passed the order on Tuesday in the anti-terror case against the three suspects.

The other two accused in the case are Abdullahel Kafi aka Abdullahel Kadri and his wife Ayesha Akhtar. They absconded after securing bail.

According to the case documents, the three were arrested from a house near Donia Noor Masjid area under Kadamtali Police Station in the capital on May 25, 2010.

Jihadi literature and seditious publications were found during the raid, the police said.

Police later lodged the case which accuses the three of attempting to create instabilities in the country and submitted the charge sheet on August 7, 2010.

Five testified for the prosecution after trial began in the Dhaka Special Session Judges Court on January 16, 2011.

But the process stopped because the trying of a case filed under the Anti-terror Act requires clearance from the Home Ministry.

The case documents were sent to the ministry for clearance on September 8, 2015. The ministry gave clearance on August 26, 2016.

The court on January 4 took cognizance of the charges pressed by the police against them.