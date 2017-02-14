Int’l plastic fair begins tomorrow

12th ‘International Plastic Fair-2017’ is going to begin on Wednesday at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu will inaugurate the fair.

The four-day fair will continue till February 18. Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) is organising the fair.

BPGMEA president Jashim Uddin told a press conference held on Monday that different exhibitors from 14 countries will participate in the expo.

The participating countries will showcase modern technology and machinery including plastic household items, packaging materials, plastic toys, pharmaceuticals items, furniture, melamine, garment accessories and PP woven bags, he said.

State Minister for Finance and Planning MA Mannan, the Prime Minister’s adviser on private sector development, Salman F Rahman, and Executive Director (Overseas) of Chan Chan Int’l Co Ltd Judy Wang are also expected to attend the inaugural session of the fair.