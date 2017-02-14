One killed in Bogra gunfight

A terrorist was killed in a gunfight with police in Patonja area under Kahaloo upazila of Bogra district early Tuesday.

The name of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Kalahoo police station officer-in-charge (OC) Nur-e Alam Siddiqui said, “Acting on a tip-off, police were patrolling the area around midnight.

“Sensing our presence, a group of unknown terrorists opened fire at us.”

In retaliation, police fired back that left a terrorist critically injured while the others managed to flee the scene.

The injured was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead, the OC said.

Meanwhile, a pistol, three rounds of bullets, and some local weapons were recovered from the spot, the OC claimed.