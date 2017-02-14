I’m Mira’s second husband: Shahid

Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood ever since they got married. The couple is always seen walking hand in hand whenever they make a public appearance and have been giving us all major relationship goals with their PDA (public display of affection).

However, Shahid Kapoor’s big revelation about his beautiful wife at an award ceremony was beyond shocking! The duo might look all crazy about each other but that is not the case!

At the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 night, Shahid and Mira made a smashing entry, looking stunning and holding hands! They were inseparable! The jodi looked perfect on the red carpet and then came Shahid’s surprising confession! Talking exclusively to India.com, a source revealed that Shahid spoke about his biggest pet peeve with wife Mira! The Udta Punjab star, who is also one of the leads in Padmavati with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, said, “I am her second husband!” Shocked, aren’t you? So were we! The star let the shocking information to sink in before he revealed further, “Mira’s first husband is her phone. She is always glued to it, even when we are together, having a conversation!”

The actor, who will soon be seen in Rangoon with Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, further revealed that his gorgeous wife Mira is a phoney and sometimes gives him a royal snub when in the middle of a conversation, she just starts looking into her phone and then chatting with one of her friends! Shahid also disclosed that he thought Mira could survive without him but will not be able to spend a single hour without her phone!

The source further revealed, that Mira was a little embarrassed with her husband’s complaining about her love and addiction to her phone but she in her sweet as ever sheepish smile tried to control the damage with a heartfelt ‘I love you.’ We also hear that while the Filmfare awards night also marked Mira Rajput’s debut at a film event, her husband ensured to be by her side at all times so that she doesn’t feel out of place. That also meant that Shahid couldn’t go around socializing the way he otherwise would. There was no backstage lounging for him since he had to keep Mira company. We also hear that Mira was especially excited to see Rekha at the event.

