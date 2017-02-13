Cabinet approves draft of Civil Aviation Act-2017

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of ‘Civil Aviation Act 2017’ keeping a provision of death penalty for disrupting flights.

The approval was given at the regular meeting of the cabinet held at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

After the cabinet meeting, secretary Shafiul Alam told reporters that anyone ‘willingly or recklessly’ disrupting aircraft flights can face death penalty or life in prison or a fine up to Tk5 crore.

All types of flying machines including drones, gliders and other flying objects operators are bound to follow the rules.

According to the new law, if anyone violates Bangladesh airspace limit then, he/she would face maximum seven years jail term.