Bangladesh all out for 388

Sport Desk: Bangladesh were all out scoring 388 runs in the first innings of the one-off historic Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Tigers fell 299 runs short in the first innings against India’s 687/6d.

Earlier, captain Mushfiqur Rahim hit his fifth Test century which leads Bangladesh to past three hundred in the fourth day of the Test.

Resuming batting at 322/6, Bangladesh lost Mehedi Hasan Miraz without any run added to the scoreboard. Miraz who was unbeaten on 51 was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over of the day.

Later, Taijul Islam also departed scoring 10.

However, Mushfiqur Rahim continued and reached his fifth Test hundred with a boundary off Yadav in the 118th over.

He was eventually out for 127 as the 10th batsman of Bangladesh innings. With his wicket, India spinner Ashwin got his 250th Test wicket which is the fastest.

Rahim faced 262 balls and smashed 16 fours and 2 sixes as well.

India did not enforce follow-on over Bangladesh, though the visitors were 99 runs short.

Brief Scores

India 687/6d, (166 overs), Kohli 204, Vijay 108, Saha 106*, Pujara 83, Rahane 82, Jadeja 60*), Taijul 3/156, Miraz 2/165, Taskin 1/127 and 1/0 (1 over).

Bangladesh 388/10 (127.5 overs), Mushfiqur 127, Shakib 82, Miraz 51 (Yadav 3/84, Jadeja 2/70, Ashwin 2/98).

India lead by 300 runs with 10 wickets in the second innings.