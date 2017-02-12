Writ filed challenging legality of electing EC

A writ petition has been filed challenging legality of electing five-member Election Commission (EC) to be formed led by KM Nurul Huda.

Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Younus Ali Akond filed the writ petition to the High Court (HC) division concern on Sunday noon.

According to the petition, it is completely violation of article 5(1), 1974 to reappoint retired government officials.

Hearing on the writ petition is expected to be held any day at the HC bench headed by Justice Kazi Rezaul Haque in current week.