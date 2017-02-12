Satyarthi’s stolen Nobel replica recovered, 3 arrested

International Desk: The high-profile case of theft at Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s residence has been solved with the recovery of the replica of the Nobel Peace Prize and other stolen valuables.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the theft, police said on Sunday.

It was earlier reported that police had identified the burglars involved in the crime and was working to nab them. District police and Crime Branch teams have been investigating the case.

Last week, a gang of thieves allegedly decamped with a replica of the Nobel Medal and the citation, along with some mementos and jewellery, from Satyarthi’s Kalkaji residence.

Satyarthi had said he was deeply pained by the “unfortunate incident” and added that the theft has strengthened his resolve to continue working for the cause of children.

The child rights activist won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. He shared the prize with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai.

Satyarthi had presented his Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Pranab Mukherjee in January, 2015. The original medal has been preserved and is now on display at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, his office said.

